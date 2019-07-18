Guy Fieri Jokes He’ll Bring ‘Radioactive Ribs’ to the Area 51 Raid

As would-be Area 51 raiders begin to gather the items pertinent to a successful overrunning of the military base, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host Guy Fieri is cooking up his own game plan. After the Facebook event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” went viral earlier this week, the celebrity chef announced that he was “working on a new recipe” for the extraterrestrials that will be freed.

Workin’ on some new recipes for the folks inside Area 51 👽 The Radioactive Ribs are lookin’ goooooood 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gW9GFqnvvQ — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 16, 2019

The Mayor of Flavortown is seemingly now gunning for Mayor of Area 51, Fieri sharing a photo of himself busy at work grilling “Radioactive Ribs.” The photo garnered plenty of talk online.

“‘On Triple D, we’re all about finding funky flavors in outrageous places, so when I heard about a top-secret government installation serving up out-of-this-world cuisine, I knew I had to check it out,” one person joked. “Lemme tell ya, these guys are mutilating cattle in ways I never dreamed of.’”

“‘Welcome to Flavor Planet ET!” another wrote.

“Papa Fieri lookin out for us,” commented a third. “May I also suggest radioactive trash can nachos?”

The official Twitter account for Butterfingers even chimed in, writing, “Can we have some?”

Aliens feasting on Radioactive Ribs after Area 51 is overrun will be able to wash the dish down with Bud Light’s Area 51 Special Edition beer. The popular beer company had claimed earlier in the week they would “like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring,” though just two days later they revealed that they had a change of heart and would instead be treating extraterrestrials to free beer.

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

Bud Light even promised to make the beer a reality should their tweet aptly receive 51,000 retweets.

Both Fieri and Bud Light will be hard at work preparing for the Sept. 20 event, as more than 1.5 million people have already pledged to “Naruto run” into Area 51 to “see them aliens.” Additionally, more than 1.2 million people have marked themselves “interested” in attending.

The event has risen to such prolific viral fame that it has even prompted a response from the US Air Force, who claimed that they “always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”