Guy Fieri Delivers His Own Bernie Sanders Meme in 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' Fashion

✖

Bernie Sanders is once again the world's biggest meme, after a photo of him sitting at the 2021 Inauguration went viral, and even Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star Guy Fieri has served up his own version of the hilarious picture. On Wednesday, Sanders was seated with his legs crossed for the swearing-in ceremonies, donning his iconic winter coat with a pair of mittens and a mask. The image went viral almost immediately and had since been the biggest meme on the Internet for the past 24 hours.

Fieri, who is no stranger to being memed himself, got in on the action, sharing a photoshopped image of Sanders riding a convertible with him. The Mayor of Flavortown added "Not me. Us," in the caption. This is a tagline that Sanders used in his bid for the Democratic Presidential nomination during the 2020 election. Fieri's post has Twitter going crazy, as it's already racked up more than 185,000 likes and over 30,000 retweets. "This just made me love you even more!" one fan wrote in a reply. "Vive la revolucion de flavourtown," someone else quipped.

CBS News asked Sanders about his outfit, and he replied that he basically just picks out his clothes based on practicality. "In Vermont, we dress warm – we know something about the cold. We’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today." One of the most notable parts of Sanders' outfit are the homemade mittens he sports, which many have wondered about. It turns out, they were made for him by one of his constituents.

Jen Ellis is a 42-year-old second-grade teacher who lives in Essex Junction, Vermont. This is near Burlington, where Sanders served as mayor in the 1980s. Ellis is the one who made Sanders the mittens, and she actually made him several more. She recently spoke with the Jewish Insider and revealed that she has had many requests for mittens, but explained that she simply does not have the time to make them. "I don’t have any mittens to sell. I don’t really do it a lot anymore. I’m flattered that they want them, but there are lots of people on Etsy who sell them and hopefully, people will get some business from them. But I’m not going to quit my day job."

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

"I am a second-grade teacher, and I’m a mom, and all that keeps me really busy," she continued. "There’s no possible way I could make 6,000 pairs of mittens, and every time I go into my email, another several hundred people have emailed me." Ellis added, "I hate to disappoint people, but the mittens, they’re one-of-a-kind and they’re unique, and sometimes in this world, you just can’t get everything you want."