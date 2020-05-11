Guy Fieri Praised by Fans After Raising More Than $20M for out of Work Restaurant Employees

Guy Fieri might be the Mayor of Flavortown, but the chef and Food Network personality is now earning widespread praise this weekend for helping to raise over $20 million with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for the new Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The fund was created to help the millions of restaurant employees who have been out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host said he reached out to several major food brands to ask them to donate.

Fieri told TMZ Thursday he raised $21.5 million and has awarded over 40,000 grants worth $500 each, reports Variety. "I started thinking about my brothers and sisters in the restaurant business, and a bunch of restaurants that I was closing — we gotta do something," he said. "I started sending personal video invitations to all the heavy-hitter CEOs that are involved in the restaurant business... As long as the money comes in, we’re going to continue to give these grants."

While on TMZ, Fieri reminded his fans to order from small, local restaurants to support them during the coronavirus pandemic, as many are still open for take-out. "They need your takeout, they need your delivery so if they’re available, please go give them some biz," the Food Network star said. "It helps pay the electricity and the insurance."