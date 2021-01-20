Inauguration Day 2021: Senator Bernie Sanders' Mittens Have Social Media Buzzing

Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden, and former First Lady Michelle Obama may have stepped out for Inauguration Day 2021 ready to slay with their fashion-forward ensemble, but it was another attendee that won over social media. As the world prepared for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, 80-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders showed up to the show with some enviable mittens that immediately went viral on Twitter.

Entering the Capitol complex with a manila folder in hand and taking a seat at a safe social distance away from those around him, Sanders showed up to support the newly sworn-in president and vice president in a jaw-dropping ensemble that was a thing of envy. Not only did he don a winter coat, but he completed the ensemble with a pair of wool mittens. The mittens quickly proved to steal the show, viewers erupting in chatter about them on social media.

(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty)

According to BuzzFeed News political correspondent Ruby Cramer, this is not the first time Sanders has donned the mittens in public. The senator, who himself had been vying for the Oval Office before dropping out of the race, was gifted the mittens by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, over two years ago. Over the years, Sanders has worn them in public on numerous occasions, including on the campaign trail. The mittens are pretty luxurious, too, and environmentally friendly, as they are "made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles."