Grilled Cheese Lunchables Are Now a Thing

Lunchables Grilled Cheesies will hit the frozen food section this month and will be available in two varieties, Original and Pepperoni Pizza.

Gone are the days of eating those cold cracker stacker kits. Kraft Heinz's Lunchables, a staple of every kid's lunchbox, is expanding to the frozen food aisle, the brand heating things up with the debut of an all-new line of products: 360CRISP. The new line was announced Tuesday with the debut of Lunchables Grilled Cheesies, a hot product that "marries quality, convenience, and crave-ability in an easy-to-prepare format from the microwave."

Now available in the frozen food section, Grilled Cheesies use the new 360CRISP technology, which delivers a golden brown, pan-like crisp outside and melty cheese inside in just 60 seconds. The product offers an easy way for kids to independently prepare their own meals directly in the microwave, with no pans or stove necessary.

(Photo: Kraft Heinz)

"The launch of 360CRISP™ is a clear proof point in our mission to reinvent the frozen category by providing high-quality, delicious, and convenient solutions for snack-time and beyond," Alan Kleinerman, VP Head of Disruption at Kraft Heinz, said. "At Kraft Heinz, we're sitting at the intersection of food and technology – building consumer-first innovations that revolutionize the meal table and importantly, drive real value for families around the world. 360CRISP™ is just the beginning."

The new Lunchables Grilled Cheesies are available in two verities – Original and Pepperoni Pizza. The Original Grilled Cheesies is a new take on the nostalgic snack-time staple and features melty Kraft Singles "and just the right level of golden-brown crisp." The Pepperoni Pizza version offers a savory twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich by pairing Kraft Singles with the same mouthwatering pepperoni from other popular Lunchables snack packs.

Grilled Cheesies mark just the latest innovation from Lunchables. In August, the popular lunchtime brand announced Lunchables with Fresh Fruit, a new product line launched with Fresh Del Monte that features pineapple, clementines, grapes, or apples. The fruit options are paired options with the brand's two best-selling varieties: turkey & cheddar and ham & cheddar crackers. In a statement, Naor Danieli, Director of Marketing, Lunchables, said, "at Kraft Heinz, we are transforming through innovation by making bigger bets to fuel growth and create new products for our fans."

Both the Lunchables Grilled Cheesies Original and Grilled Cheesies Pepperoni Pizza are set be available at select grocery retailers across the US beginning this month for a suggested price of $4.99 per two-count box. They will mark the first of what will be a growing 360CRISP line, with Kraft Heinz planning to introduce five new products across four iconic brands by the end of 2024.