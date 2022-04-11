Oysters Recalled After Illness Outbreak

✖

Oyster lovers, beware as three different companies are pulling back on the popular aphrodisiac from being sold due to possible norovirus contamination. The Government of Canada's website has reported that oysters from Pacific Rim Shellfish, Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc., and Taylor Shellfish Canada Corporation are all recalling products that may have caused an outbreak. Per the reports, the oysters have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, and Ontario. They may also have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. A person is typically infected by one of three ways: coming into direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting unwashed hands in one's mouth. Those who have been exposed to norovirus usually develop symptoms 24 to 48 hours. In some cases, symptoms can take effect as early as 12 hours after exposure.

The most common symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, and vomiting. Children are more likely to experience more vomiting than adults. Those infected can also experience nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue, as well as a general sense of tiredness.

After two days, symptoms will ease up. There are typically no long-term effects. As with any virus, those infected are encouraged to drink plenty of liquids to flush one's system out and prevent dehydration. Some may require hospitalization.

For those who purchased and/or consumed the potentially contaminated oysters, they are advised call their doctor. If the products are in the home, discard them.