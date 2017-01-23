13 Skinny Seafood Recipes to Get Hooked On

All aboard, seafood lovers! It’s time to get nautical, healthy and hungry. Shy away from your traditional family dinners, pot luck recipes, or generic late lunch meal, and make time to explore these tasty seafood dishes. Here are 13 skinny seafood recipes guaranteed to make your mouth water, and your stomach happy. Enjoy!

1. Skinny Sweet Tuna Cakes: Love tuna? Enough said. Try out our fabulous skinny tuna cake recipe and let your taste buds go to heaven. It tastes great with freshly squeezed lemon and a side of whole-grain brown rice. Click here to get the recipe.

2. Skinny Shrimp Scampi: For those who love shrimp scampi, you know how hard it is to not lick the bowl clean afterwards. Our lightened up version of this tasty dish is amazing — try it out!

3. Tilapia Lettuce Wraps: If you are trying to eliminate carbs from your diet, this recipe will help you ease into your new routine. Using lettuce instead of a tortilla wrap is a healthy and tasty alternative! Check out our tilapia lettuce wraps by clicking here!

>> Click here to read our brief guide to grilling fish!

4. Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta: Our skinny bang bang shrimp recipe is certainly BANGin! Nothing to feel guilty about with this lightened up recipe, so what are you waiting for? Click here to get the recipe!

5. Shrimp Avocado Salsa: This gluten-free and Paleo-friendly recipe is awesome! Prepare it for party guests, or maybe just for a dinner for one. If you have 15 minutes to spare, pick this recipe! (via Natasha’s Kitchen)

(Photo: Natasha’s Kitchen)

6. Roasted Shrimp Pasta with a Lemon Cream Sauce: The lemon cream sauce is definitely the all-star ingredient in here. Some of the ingredients, although incredibly tasty, might not fit within your dietary restrictions. Feel free to swap out a couple to make it fit, because it’s definitely worth a taste! (via A Spicy Perspective)

(Photo: A Spicy Perspective)

7. Baked Salmon Cakes: Skinnytaste’s baked salmon cakes are perfect for family cookouts or dinner get-togethers. They also taste great with a variety of different sides, so feel free to mix it up and get creative with the flavors! Click here to get this recipe!

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

8. Shrimp Tacos with Sweet and Tangy Slaw: The best part of this dish is the sweet and tangy slaw — you can’t skip this counterpart! Toss a pinch of this amazing slaw on top of the prepared shrimp in your taco, and dig in! Click here to see this yummy recipe!

(Photo: SkinnyMs)

9. Chilled Calamari Salad with Lemon: Get nautical with this low-cal chilled calamari salad with lemon. All the fresh and wonderful taste of popular seafood ingredients in a tasty dish that can be served to many. This recipe might take a little more prep work, but is certainly worth a try! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

10. Skinny Crab Cakes: You don’t need to be in Rhode Island or Nantucket to enjoy the wonderful taste of crab cakes, especially when you have a healthier version to use! If you’ve never had crab cakes before, this recipe will definitely show you how tasty they are. Click here to see.

(Photo: My recipe Magic)

11. Honey Sriracha Salmon: Want something that’s spicy and sweet in the tastiest way possible? Try out this honey sriracha salmon recipe. The natural sweetness of honey calms down the slight single from the sriracha sauce — all on top of a piece of salmon, and served with a side of your liking. Yum! Try it out! (via Rasamalaysia)

(Photo: Photo Credt: Rasamalysia Salmon is one of the best sources of omega)

>> Salmon is one of the best sources of omega fatty acids. Click here to read more about this essential nutrient!

12. Grilled Scallop and Orange Kebob with a Honey Ginger Glaze: Fire up that grill and get these bad boys cookin’! The honey ginger glaze brings together the grilled orange and scallop combination, and will certainly blow your dinner guests away when you prepare these for them. Click here to get this recipe.

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

13. Skinny Spicy Shrimp Bisque: If you are looking for a shrimp recipe with a soft, creamy and unexpected kick, try this one out. This shrimp bisque recipe is easy to make and can be adjusted to a range of heat intensities, depending on your taste preferences. Click here to see!