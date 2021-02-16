'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Threatens to Sue Blogger Who Claims She Lied

✖

A popular blogger accused Tessica Brown of fabricating her dramatic Gorilla Glue saga over the last few weeks, and now Brown is threatening legal action. Brown has made headlines recently for mistakenly using the permanent adhesive on her hair, and then crowdfunding surgery to save her scalp. User "Gossip of the City" accuses her of lying.

"Gossip of the City" is a social media outlet with a considerable reach — over 582,000 on Instagram at the time of this writing — and a dedicated blog published anonymously. Whether it is one user or a handful, its accounts have repeatedly claimed that Brown never even used Gorilla Glue in her hair and that the whole thing was a hoax. According to a report by TMZ, Brown's attorney has sent a cease and desist letter to the outlet, demanding that they stop or else face legal action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gossip Of The City (@gossipofthecity_)

"That [Gorilla Glue girl] story is cap. Sad what people doing for money and 5 mins [of] shame. it wasn't even Gorilla Glue but y'all continue to share it. [Gorilla Glue] should sue her," read one tweet from the outlet. An Instagram post featured a screenshot of Brown's t-shirts on sale for $28, with the caption: "I can't believe y'all fell for that trick."

Another post even challenged the legitimacy of the legal action, saying: "They sent a fake cease and desist letter because I told y'all about the [Gorilla Glue scam.] Gorilla Glue didn't do that. You don't have to be grown to see the bulls—. [I don't care] if you like her or not, it's my duty to tell you it's a scam. The chick is boring and dying for attention because her man left her. Now cease and desist that."

Brown went viral last week when she posted a video on TikTok showing the results of her Gorilla Glue mishap a few weeks in. Some viewers sent recommendations for dealing with the catastrophe, and Brown claimed that nothing worked, even going to the emergency room. Finally, she flew to Los Angeles, California where she received an emergency surgery from Dr. Michael Obeng.

Brown also raised over $21,000 for help with her hair problem on GoFundMe, but Obeng did her surgery for free since it brought him so much publicity. To pay the generosity forward, Brown donated most of her crowdfunding money to Obeng's charity, The Restore Foundation, which provides reconstructive surgery to people in need all over the world.

While accusations of hoax persist, Brown's story has now been vetted by many journalists including The New York Times. However, it is true that she continues to make money off of merchandise featuring her likeness.