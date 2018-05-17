Glitter Butts Are the New NSFW, Absurd Summer Trend

Festival season is officially here, and that means a new totally crazy beauty trend has also arrived to take over Instagram.

This year, that trend is glitter butts, which is exactly what it sounds like. A continuation of last year’s glitter boobs trend, glitter butts consist of adorning your backside with the glitter pattern of your choosing, whether that be an emoji-inspired peach, mermaid-inspired scales or a thick layer of solid glitter in the color of your choice.

Seriously, look at this peach!

While you might think this is a mermaid tail, it is, in fact, glitter.

If all else fails, solid gold is always a good option.

Well-chronicled on the Instagram account @gogetglitter, the trend has been picking up steam this festival season as attendees look for a new way to stand out in an exceedingly sparkly crowd.

“We are all about being creative, free and loving the skin you’re in, which is the message we wanted to portray to people when we created this look,” Sophia Levy, makeup artist and co-founder of Go Get Glitter, told MarieClaire.com. “So who knows—maybe jewel underwear will be the next trend?”

The jewel underwear Levy mentioned has also been featured on the account, with wearers forgoing their undergarments in favor of massive rhinestones and crystals placed to look like the stick-on cousin of Victoria’s Secret’s Fantasy Bra.

The rhinestones also replace the bikini bottoms or thongs worn over other glitter butt looks, for those who want to go for a more natural route.

It might look uncomfortable as all get-out — the logistics of sitting down seem impossible — but that’s fashion, people.

Multiple festivals, including the massively popular Coachella, have already come and gone this year, but the summer months will offer plenty of opportunities for glitter-lovers to debut their new looks, though it’s unclear how all that glitter will stack up against the heat.

Obviously, glittering one’s behind is a time and labor-intensive process, so while the trend is certainly an eye-catching one, only time will tell how popular the glitter butt actually is.

