Girl Scouts Add New Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie for 2019

The Girl Scouts have unveiled a new cookie joining their 2019 lineup.

When you order your girl scout cookies for 2019, there will be one more option to choose from, the Girl Scouts of the USA announcing Tuesday the addition of the Caramel Chocolate Chip, which will be available when the selling season kicks off on Jan. 2. The cookie marks the first new addition in two years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, featuring rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt, will join the likes of Thin Mints, S’mores, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, and Thanks-A-Lot in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders,” GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said. “Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose. My experience selling Girl Scout Cookies taught me to be creative, enterprising, and persistent, and helped me build self-confidence and resilience. When you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are not only helping girls become business trailblazers, you’re also helping them power their Girl Scout adventures and ensuring they have access to the cutting-edge leadership experiences and opportunities that only Girl Scouts can offer.”

Unfortunately, the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, along with Toffee-Tastic cookies, will only be available in select areas of the country.

The Girl Scouts are not the only ones to unveil a new cookie flavor. On Aug. 8, Nabisco announced the winner of their #MyOreoCreation contest, which saw fans voting among dozens of different potential Oreo flavors. Winnetka, California’s Eden F.’s Cherry Cola Oreo managed to beat out competitors Kettle Corn Oreos and Piña Colada Oreo Thins to rise as victor, claiming a spot as the new Oreo flavor as well as $500,000.

However, just like the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, getting your hands on Cherry Cola Oreos may not be all that easy, as the flavor was made in a limited amount, though it is possible that if it proves to be popular enough, the winning flavor could make a permanent comeback.