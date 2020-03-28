Girl Scout Cookies Now Available Online Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since local Girl Scout troops have not been able to sell cookies the traditional ways during the coronavirus pandemic, the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is making it easier than ever to order them online. The organization announced Friday cookies will be available to order for delivery, and customers can also donate cookies to local groups fighting the virus. They also shared free self-guided lessons and activities to help children keep learning while staying home.

Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. announced two separate projects to help bring smiles to faces while staying home. The first is Girl Scout Cookie Care, which lets customers order cookies online and donate them to local causes. All you have to do is go to the Girl Scouts website and type in your zip code to see which local troops are making cookies available. Once you pick a troop, the site takes you to their Digital Cookie store, where you can order Do-si-dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and other flavors. You can also put down a number of boxes to donate to first responders.

“For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil,” Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement. “And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort, and take action.”

Girl Scouts also announced the Girl Scouts at Home program, a collection of free activities for families to keep children engaged while self-isolating. There are activities for girls of all grade levels, with guided videos, downloadable information and text-based instruction.

“This new national platform reflects the exploration and interactive learning of Girl Scouts in a one-stop-shop format that lets both members and the public enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, Entrepreneurship, Life Skills, and the Outdoors (including from indoors!),” the Girl Scouts said in a press release. “Girls can become space science explorers by observing the moon’s cycle, learn the basics of coding using step-by-step algorithms, and even delve into the science of happiness — using techniques to improve their mood in healthy ways.”

“Our alums make up 69 percent of female U.S. senators, 57 percent of women serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the majority of female business leaders because our programming works,” Acevedo added. “We are excited to give Girl Scouts and all girls this great opportunity to try new things during this time at home and see what sparks new passions that will lead to great accomplishments. And by buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls — and bringing joy and comfort to those on the frontlines of this crisis.”

The 2020 Girl Scouts cookie season began on Jan. 7. Traditionally, cookies would be sold by troops at booths throughout their community, or through order forms at workplaces. Girl Scout cookies could be purchased online before, but you had to know someone selling them to get the link.

This year saw the addition of the new Lemon-Ups flavor. The glazed lemon cookies have baked-in messages inspired by the organization’s core mission.

