'Ghostbusters' Twinkies Are Coming Soon for a Limited Time

Ghostbusters Twinkies will be hitting the shelves in stores soon, Ghostbusters News confirms. Stores like Blair's Farm and Fleet are offering the limited edition "Ghostbuster Munch Madness Twinkie." The name is likely a nod to the newest ghost in the film franchise, Ghostbusters Afterlife's Muncher. Instead of the pastry's regular white cream filling, the small snacks will be filled with a blue fruit-flavored filling. The recent collaboration marks the second time Sony and Hostess have teamed up to promote the Ghostbusters franchise. In 2016, the two companies sent fans into a frenzy over the "Key Lime Slime" twinkies.

The special edition golden treats were originally announced to drop in June in preparation for the upcoming film's premiere date in July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony pushed the film's release date twice. First, it was pushed back to March 2021; then the studio pushed it once more to June 11, 2021 –– exactly 37 years after the original film debuted.

Fan favorites Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts will reprise their roles from the 1984 movie. They're joined by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Carrie Coon. Jason Reitman, who also directed the new film, penned the script alongside Gil Kenan. Ghostbusters: Afterlife picks up 30 years after the original film's events and the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II. The new installment focuses on a family that moves to a small town to discover their connection to the ghost-busting business's creators.

Aykroyd wrote the first Ghostbusters with Harold Ramis and was directed by Ivan Reitman. It quickly became a huge success, grossing $295 million in worldwide ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing comedy of its time.

Ernie Hudson shared his excitement for the film's continuation with Popculture.com in June of 2020. "For us all to be together, it was just very touching," he said. "And Jason, who was always around the set [as a kid], and he was actually in the second movie, to come up with this amazing script. He's a wonderful director. Honestly, it was just a great experience, and I think it'll reflect in the movie […] I do think it's going to be special." He continued, "You can't redo or make the magic that happened, but you can make new magic, and I think this one will be [it]."