Ghislaine Maxwell: US Court Rejects Jeffrey Epstein's Former Partner's Complaints About Jail Treatment

After Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest in July, it seems as though she's not pleased with her living conditions inside a New York federal jail. After her lawyers pleaded to get her back in with the general population and out of the round-the-clock watch, the U.S. Court rejected their requests according to the Globe and Mail. Her legal team feels as if her treatment is a direct result of Epstein's alleged crimes and claims she is not demanding special treatment but feels she's being treated unfairly due to the case.

"It has become apparent that the BOP's circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein," a court filing said according to MSN as her lawyers accused the Bureau of Prisons treating her worse than other inmates due to the case. Maxwell was arrested on July 2, just one year after Epstein was arrested, in Bradford, New Hampshire and was charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors and perjury.

"Ms. Maxwell does not seek special treatment at the MDC; but she does ask that she not be specially disfavored in her treatment in detention, especially when it comes to preparing her defense to conduct that allegedly took place over 25 years ago," the filing continued. Although many details have not been revealed on her living conditions, and due to privacy, will not be detailed publicly, it is being reported Maxwell is in solitary confinement with her lawyers claiming she is being watched "by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel." The team goes on to note that "these prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel."

A spokesperson from the BOP did say that for her privacy, safety and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons "does not release information on an individual inmate's conditions of confinement." Maxwell met Epstein in the early 1990s and developed a romantic relationship from there. While it's been reported the two split and decided to allegedly still work together, the details of their relationship are still a little unclear to the public.

While Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges, sources have come forward saying they believe she holds a lot of information regarding Epstein. Prince Andrew is also someone she allegedly has a lot of information on as he's been accused of associating with the two during their alleged sex-trafficking scheme. Just one month after Epstein was arrested in July 2019, he died by suicide just one month later.