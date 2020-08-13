Ghislaine Maxwell Complains Over 'Uniquely Onerous Conditions' in Jail

Ghislaine Maxwell isn't happy with her living conditions while in jail as she awaits her trial date. According to MSN.com, Maxwell is being held inside a New York Federal jail under "uniquely onerous conditions." Her lawyers aren't pleased about her being under round-the-clock surveillance and that she's had to go through a number of body scans.

"It has become apparent that the BOP's circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein," a court filing said as her lawyers accuse the Bureau of Prisons treating her worse than other inmates due to the case and circumstances. Maxwell has been charged in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes, as she is accused of grooming underage girls to then hand over to Epstein. She was arrested on July 2 by the FBI in Bradford, New Hampshire and was charged with six federal crimes including sex trafficking, enticement of minors and perjury.

As for her stay in the federal jail, Maxwell is requesting she be removed from solitary confinement and placed into the jail's general population so she can prepare for her upcoming trial. Her lawyers say that she's being watched "by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel. These prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel."

The filing continued, "Ms. Maxwell does not seek special treatment at the MDC; but she does ask that she not be specially disfavored in her treatment in detention, especially when it comes to preparing her defense to conduct that allegedly took place over 25 years ago." However, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons was not able to detail the conditions of her jail time saying, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not release information on an individual inmate's conditions of confinement."

Recently, a friend of hers told the Daily Mail that he believes she has videos that could show high profile figures being involved as well. "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."

Maxwell, who is originally from the U.K. met Epstein in the early 1990's and developed a romantic relationship. While they were said to have broken up, they allegedly continued their work together — although the true nature of their relationship is still undetermined. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 but died by suicide just a month later.