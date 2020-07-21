Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Calls Him 'Sick Pedophile,' and Ghislaine Maxwell the 'Mastermind' Behind Abuse

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre is speaking out about Ghislaine Maxwell's role as "mastermind" for the "sick pedophile" and convicted sex offender financier. In her first interview since Maxwell was denied bail last week, Giuffre told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that Epstein's former girlfriend could have tapes of "very well-known" government officials, politicians and royals who would be unhappy "if she squeals."

"She is a monster. She's worse than Epstein. She did things even worse than Epstein did. She was vicious. She was evil. And she's a woman," Giuffre told King of Maxwell. "She did it to keep Jeffrey happy, for sure. She did it because she loves the control over people...Jeffrey was a sick pedophile. But she was the mastermind." Giuffre added that from her insider perspective, Epstein was the puppet to Maxwell's puppet master: "She was pulling the strings, she had his money, he had her contacts — but Ghislaine was much more conniving and smart than Epstein ever was."

Giuffre met Maxwell at 16 when working as a spa attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and has detailed for police being groomed, abused and trafficked for the next two years under the guise of being trained as a massage therapist. Giuffre recalled telling Maxwell of being sexually abused in her past, "She could smell the vulnerability on a person. I told her a little bit about my past and how I've been abused so, immediately it was like the Cheshire smile. … I asked her, I said, 'Why are you having all these ... girls come in and sleep with your boyfriend?' And she was like, 'So I don't have to do it all the time.' You know, so she made like a joke out of it."

As Maxwell faces charges for six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury for lying under oath, after her July 2 arrest, Giuffre said the rich and powerful people she claims abused her over the years, including Prince Andrew, should be very nervous. Prince Andrew has denied abusing Giuffre, claiming the photos of them together could have been doctored. "Prince Andrew should be panicking...He knows he's guilty...He needs to be held accountable," Giuffre said. "We need to show the world that the rich and the mighty can fall too."