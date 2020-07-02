'Prince Andrew' Trends on Twitter After Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's Former Confidante, Is Arrested
Following the news that Jeffery Epstein's former confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been arrested, British Royal Prince Andrew has started to trend on Twitter. According to CBS News, Maxwell was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday morning. She has been accused of helping Epstein in a sex trafficking ring.
The charges filed against Maxwell include "conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts," and the indictment states that she "assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse" girls under the age of 18. It was previously rumored that Britain's Prince Andrew was also involved with Epstein and Maxwell, but no solid evidence has manifested as of yet. Still, social media users have his name trending on Twitter in connection to the pair. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
I wonder if Prince Andrew has suddenly discovered he does sweat after all? pic.twitter.com/mcgDQLHcJ9— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2020
i would give anything to be the person who delivered this news to prince andrew— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 2, 2020
Right about now...— The Prole Star (@TheProleStar) July 2, 2020
Doctors declare 'a miracle' as Prince Andrew regains the ability to sweat after hearing Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI. pic.twitter.com/AURlFK4KM0
prince andrew on the phone to the queen after hearing ghislaine maxwell has been arrested pic.twitter.com/jhKATr1kPx— joe (@jxeker) July 2, 2020
Prince Andrew suddenly having the ability to sweat again. pic.twitter.com/QmSrTEGuKL— slice of humble tart the size of the space needle (@thesanjuankim) July 2, 2020
Hey oh look it’s Prince Andrew rn #GhislaineMaxwell #JeffreyEpstein pic.twitter.com/jhbIDzDW9i— Nicklarh (@NicolaLeanneTay) July 2, 2020
Prince Andrew has been spotted at Windsor Castle.... #GhislaineMaxwell pic.twitter.com/8brDzYIsWH— Everyone loves cake 🏳️🌈 (@Every1luvsfood) July 2, 2020
Prince Andrew right now #ghislanemaxwell that's her broon bread shortly for sure #buckinghampalace pic.twitter.com/IT5lTnusyc— Billy Kinnes 🏴 'Snowflakes' can...... (@bufftt) July 2, 2020
Karma pulling up for the Royal Family via Prince Andrew 😂😏#GhislaineMaxwell better SING LIKE A BIRDpic.twitter.com/t23MNxBnQk— Paige🌪️🌸🌸 (@PaigeMASTERS5) July 2, 2020
Prince Andrew hears the news that Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI. #PrinceAndrew #GhislaineMaxwell #PizzaExpress pic.twitter.com/eyK5XFCmDM— Big Fat Pig News (@BigFatPigNews1) July 2, 2020
Is that rustling noise we hear is Prince Andrew frantically searching for any more Pizza Express receipts.#ghislanemaxwell— Mark Stephens (@MarksLarks) July 2, 2020
Prince Andrew right about now...#ghislanemaxwell #Epstein pic.twitter.com/0DRxCFU9s7— JonnyValleyBoy (@JonnyValleyBoy) July 2, 2020
I hope the royal family who always got nonce I mean Prince Andrew’s back have a good day pic.twitter.com/fWQlk58eWZ— "My faith is greater than any fear in my heart"-MM (@MagaliDMathias) July 2, 2020
Prince Andrew earlier today having just turned on the radio and hearing that Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested and charged by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/5naxH7gwWF— Heather Rufus Countess of Midlandshire (@gmai_sutton) July 2, 2020