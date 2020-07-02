'Prince Andrew' Trends on Twitter After Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's Former Confidante, Is Arrested

Following the news that Jeffery Epstein's former confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been arrested, British Royal Prince Andrew has started to trend on Twitter. According to CBS News, Maxwell was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday morning. She has been accused of helping Epstein in a sex trafficking ring.

The charges filed against Maxwell include "conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts," and the indictment states that she "assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse" girls under the age of 18. It was previously rumored that Britain's Prince Andrew was also involved with Epstein and Maxwell, but no solid evidence has manifested as of yet. Still, social media users have his name trending on Twitter in connection to the pair. Scroll down to see what people are saying.