Eric Trump's Tweet About the Clintons and Ghislaine Maxwell Mocked for Glaring Oversight

Eric Trump found himself in a bit of a tricky situation recently. On Twitter, he posted (and has since deleted) a photo of Bill Clinton walking his daughter Chelsea Clinton down the aisle while Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's one-time girlfriend who has been accused of being involved in his alleged sexual crimes, can be seen looking on with the rest of the guests. However, users quickly took Trump to task for the tweet, as his father, President Donald Trump, has posed for photos with Maxwell on more than a couple of occasions.

As several Twitter users have since pointed out, Trump initially posted a photo of the Clintons and Maxwell with the caption, "Birds of a feather..." Although, it wasn't long before others finished the classic statement for him by posting their own array of photos of the president with Epstein and Maxwell. Trump's tweet came shortly after Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday. She was reportedly arrested on Epstein-related charges in New Hampshire. Maxwell allegedly helped Epstein procure and groom young girls for a sex trafficking ring.

I thought the SNL skits making fun of his intelligence were exaggerating omfg pic.twitter.com/lbc0z0Mf5H — Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 3, 2020

Considering that there are many photos of the president with Maxwell, it's not surprising to see that Twitter users posted those very snaps in response to Trump's since-deleted tweet. In fact, ever since he did post that message, Twitter users have mocked Trump for such a major oversight.