Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Hooked up With John F. Kennedy Jr.

Ghislaine Maxwell may be linked to Jeffrey Epstein, but now she's also being named in the same sentence as the late John F. Kennedy Jr. While she may have had a relationship with the billionaire businessman, she also had a one-time hookup with Kennedy. However, the list of celebrities keeps going as an insider reported she also engaged in sexual acts with George Clooney too.

"It was a one-time hookup," a source told OK! Magazine. "It happened in the early 1990s soon after Ghislaine had started to establish herself on the New York social scene. He went to her house after a political event and she routinely would drop into conversation. Who wouldn't, right?" She also had a random hookup with the Oceans 11 actor according to one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre. "Once she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess," Giuffre said.

"But she had given George Clooney a b—b in the bathroom at some random event," Giuffre continued. "She never let that one down." The manuscript, titled The Billionaire's Playboy Club, details many of Maxwell's alleged "lovers" and her different "rendezvous" around the globe. According to Page Six, the encounter with Clooney happened around 2001 and boasted about it on her trip to meet with Prince Andrew. However, the outlet did note that Clooney has not been connected to any underage sexual encounters or wrongdoing. He hasn't been connected to Jeffrey Epstein outside of the story reportedly being told by Maxwell.

Maxwell is accused of being chief recruiter for Epstein and is now in custody with her trial set to start on July 12, 2021. She pleaded not guilty to six charges related to her alleged role in Epstein's child sex trafficking ring, including transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts. She was also charged with perjury. The British socialite initially met Epstein in the early 90s following her move to New York City. Although she briefly dated Epstein, they allegedly continued to work together following their split.

Maxwell claims to have had no contact with Epstein in the last decade, however, court documents say otherwise. According to the documents, the two had an email exchange in 2015. Epstein died in prison in August 2019 and according to officials, he took his own life.