Watch: Lawyer for Cop in George Floyd Murder Case Abruptly Ends Piers Morgan Interview Heated Exchange

An interview between Piers Morgan and one of the attorney's representing a policeman involved in the arrest and killing of George Floyd led to a heated exchange between the two. The interview, which aired Monday on Good Morning Britain, featured Earl Gray, the attorney of former Minnesota police officer Thomas Lane, who's currently facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Morgan asked Gray if his client should have intervened when fellow former-officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, killing him in the process. "Let me ask you another question," Gray responded, via The Sun. "Why didn't any of the other people standing there intervene, if you are saying anybody should intervene?" Morgan pushed back, asking if Lane's job was to protect and serve, why didn't he offer the same courtesy to Floyd himself.

Piers Morgan - Earl Gray(Thomas Lane's Lawyer) - Your whole performance here shows the world how disgusting the people representing these police officers are... #GMB pic.twitter.com/oOrF3NwuWF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 8, 2020

"You know, it's really too bad you're so opinionated. Because you're wrong," Gray replied. The host then confirmed that he does have an opinion on the issue of a black man who died in police custody. "Oh really, now you bring the race issue into it," Gray continued. "There's no race issue here. Two of the four officers — one is black, the other is Asian. Answer that one."

After Morgan replied that he wasn't required to answer any questions, Gray grew more irate. "I don't have to answer anything to you either because you obviously don't know what you're talking about. You know what I'm going to do? I'm going to go to bed." Morgan then replied by pointing out that his "whole performance here merely tells the world how disgusting, actually, even the people representing the police officers are."

"Well, thank you for the compliment," Gray fired back. "If you think I'm going to sit here and listen to you talk bad about my client, I'm not listening to that. If you had told me that an hour ago when I did agree to stay up, I would have not agreed to it." Morgan then pointed out that Lane had pulled a gun on Floyd during his arrest, which Gray didn't exactly refute, but claimed was because Floyd "did not show his hands." The lawyer then said he holstered his gone after Floyd's "hands were shown," before ending the interview. "They were on the steering wheel. There. Goodnight. Happy Birthday."