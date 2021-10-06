Gabby Petito’s Family Has Candid Message for Brian Laundrie

The family of Gabby Petito left a message for Brian Laundrie during their appearance on The Dr. Phil Show on Tuesday. Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt and stepfather Jim Schmidt, along with her father Joe Petito and stepmother Tara Petito, didn’t mince their words when they were asked if they had anything they wanted to tell Laundrie.

“This is where I should watch my mouth,” her father initially said with a lowered voice before the group chimed in. All four parents said in unison that they felt Laundrie should turn himself in. “We want to know the truth,” Gabby’s mother, Nicole said.

“If you truly love her, you’ll turn yourself in,” her stepmom, Tara Schmidt, added. “You’re only making it worse,” continued stepfather Jim Schmidt. “For us and for yourself and your family. Let us have some closure. Let us move on and be able to remember Gabby for all the wonderful memories we had with her. Turn yourself in.”

The family is doing a two-day spot on the show –– the second episode airs on Wednesday. Her family will discuss intimate details of their daughter’s life leading up to the tragedy they faced during her disappearance. They’ll also share the saddening moment when her stepfather went to identify her body. Petito’s family originally reported their daughter missing to police in Suffolk County, New York on Sept. 11. Authorities later found her remains in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Gabby’s case since her untimely death. There’s been an ongoing manhunt for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve since his parents reported him missing on Sept. 17. His parents say Brian came home to stay with them after he and Petito allegedly had a disagreement, ending their cross-country road trip. They claim the young outdoorsman stayed for a few days before he left on another hike, leaving his cell phone and any means of communication with them. A federal court in Wyoming has issued a warrant for his arrest on a single indictment. Officials allege Laundrie used an unauthorized bank card, spending at least $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.