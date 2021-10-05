Brian Laundrie’s Family Makes Huge Change to Their Story as Gabby Petito Investigation Continues

The family of Brian Laundrie has changed their story on their son’s disappearance. In a text message from their attorney, the family now claims it’s more likely that Laundrie left for his nature hike on Sept. 13 –– not Sept. 14. as previously reported.

“The Laundries were basing their date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” their attorney stated, noting that the couple came to a different understanding after communicating with the FBI. Laundrie is said to be possibly hiding somewhere in the 25,000 acres Carlton Reserve.

JUST IN. #Laundrie family attorney says #BrianLaundrie went to the reserve on Monday, September 13th, not Tuesday, September 14th. @wfla pic.twitter.com/NN8M98Hjfj — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 5, 2021

Police have been on a manhunt for Brian since he’s been named a person of interest in the case of his ex-fiancee Gabby Petito. The two were traveling cross-country when she went missing in Wyoming. Gabby’s parents reported her missing to police in Suffolk County, New York on Sept. 11. Her body was discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Authorities ruled her death a homicide.

Close friends of Petito and Laundrie like Rose Davis have come forward, sharing that she believes Laundrie has been hiding out in the swampy wetlands. Davis claims her friend’s former fiance is more than capable of sustaining himself while living in the great outdoors for some time. “If he’s alive, he’s out there, camping out … He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months,” Davis told People last month.

In addition to being a person of interest, a federal court in Wyoming has issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on a single count indictment saying he “knowingly and with intent to defraud” used unauthorized access devices such as a Capital One Bankcard. Officials claim he spent a total of $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Police in North Port say the warrant doesn’t change their current search.

“The warrant doesn’t change anything for us,” North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell said. “We’re working as hard to find him now as we did on day one.” He added, “We are not wasting our time out here. We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence had led us that he could possibly be in.”