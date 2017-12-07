Female Fugitive Arrested After 19 Years on the Run

An inmate who escaped from a Boise, Idaho work center nearly two decades ago is back behind bars.

57-year-old Rhonda Blake was arrested at her home in Rapid City, South Dakota last week after having walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center on Christmas Eve in 1998, the Idaho Department of Correction said on their Facebook page.

Blake had been sentenced to 30 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance in 1997. At the time of her escape, Blake had been serving a 180-day sentence in an inmate rehabilitation center as a result of her violating her probation.

The 57-year-old, who had been living under an assumed name, was also wanted in connection with a 2009 misdemeanor drunk-driving arrest in South Dakota.

After her case in South Dakota is resolved, Blake will be extradited to Idaho where the Ada County prosecutor will determine if she will face charges.