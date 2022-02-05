Aspirin Brand With Potential Poisoning Risk Hit With Recall

A popular brand of aspirin pain relief medicine has been hit with a recal due to an alarming risk to children posed by the packaging. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is working with the brand Geri-Care to ensure that unsafely packaged batches of aspirin and acetaminophen are recalled. If you’re familiar with this brand, be sure to check your medicine cabinet carefully.

The CPSC issued a press release last week explaining that about 800 bottles of Geri-Care aspirin and acetaminophen are being recalled because the packaging is not child-resistant. Most medicine bottles take a bit of concentration and dexterity to open in accordance with the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). These batches of Geri-Care painkillers do not meet those requirements, and the CPSC fears that they may pose a threat to children.

The recall applies to five Geri-Care products – Extra Strength Acetaminophen 500mg Tablets – 1,000 tablets; Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets – 250 tablets; Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets – 1,000 tablets; Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets – 300 tablets and Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets – 1,000 tablets. These products were available online up until August of 2021, on websites including amazon.com, simplymedical.com, drugsupplystore.com, heypharma.com, otcsuperstore.com, blowoutmedical.com, vitamincoveusa.com, simplymedical.com, silverrodrx.com, zoro.com, healthproductsforyou.com, earthturns.com, cleanitsupply.com, herbspro.com, stomabags.com, ebay.com, atcmedical.com, and bettymillls.com. They cost between $2 and $10.

The CPSC warns users that this packaging can be a risk if any children are likely to visit your home in the near future. There are some aftermarket child-resistant containers that they can be stored more safely in, but users should label these containers carefully. Alternatively, they can contact Geri-Care for a complete refund.

Aspirin and acetaminophen are useful for reducing many forms of pain, reducing fevers and reducing swelling. However, it does not take much for children to make themselves sick with excess quantities of these pills – especially if they mistake them for candy or treats. Pharmaceuticals should always be stored carefully where children can’t reach them.