Aldi Food Recall Issued in 15 States

ALDI has announced a recall of macaroni salad due to an unlabeled wheat allergy. The recall was made public on May 17. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that Reser's Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling the Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad 32 oz, with a Use By Date of Jun/03/24 d. The salad was distributed to ALDI locations in 15 states – AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MA, MS, NC, NH, NY, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT. Purchasers of this product with concerns about the allergen labeling can return the product to the store for a full refund or discard the item completely. As of date, there have been no reported health concerns. Anyone with questions regarding this product or label may call Reser's Fine Foods at (888) 223-2127 Monday – Friday

From 8:00AM – 5:00PM Pacific Time.

Dozens of recalls have been reported from various merchants and retailers in recent weeks. "Out of an abundance of caution," Frito Lay on voluntarily recalled bags of SunChips and Munchies. They also recalled variety packs, in Canada, because of exposure to possible salmonella contamination. Per the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall affects all sizes of SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix, as well as multi-packs of the chips, and Frito Lay Variety Packs Cheesy Mix. The recalled products have use-by dates between July 16 and August 13, 2024. The full list of recalled products from Frito Lay can be found here.

A pork recall was also issued recently. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) alerted the public after a consumer notified them that found foreign material, specifically hard plastic and metal, was discovered in the raw pork chorizo products they purchased. The recall was issued due to the product no longer being available for sale.