Concerning Tomato Sauce Recall Issued: Details on Hudson Harvest's Notice

If spaghetti is on the dinner menu this week, you may need to head to the store to pick up a different sauce. New York-based company Hudson Harvest has recalled its Tomato Basil Sauce in three states due to a potential under-processing issue, according to a June 19 notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall only impacts Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Sauce lot number 1042426, which is located on the side of the jar, and UPC 683720301567, which can be found above the bar code. Recalled products were sold in New York, Connecticut, and Maine throughout May and June in clear, 16-ounce glass jars. An image of the recalled product can be found here.

The recall is in response to a potential under-processing issue and was voluntarily issued by Hudson Harvest amid reports of "swelling, leaking, or bursting jars," the FDA said. The agency noted that "there is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens."

While no illnesses or other adverse reactions have been reported to date, consumers are urged not to eat the recalled Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Sauce due to the potential health risks. Consumers can instead return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-800-811-3795 (extension 2) from 9 a.m. ET until 5 p.m. ET.

The recall is just the latest to hit Italian cuisine and follows the April 26 recall of more than 8,200 pounds of select boxes of 802 VT Frozen Meat Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizza. The Newport, Vermont-based company issued the recall after a routine inspection by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered that select boxes of the product contained soy, an ingredient that was not declared on the label.

The recall was followed by a recall of McCain BBQ chicken and pineapple family pizza and McCain ham and pineapple family pizza. McCain Foods (Aust) Pty Ltd. issued the recall, which impacts consumers in Australia, earlier this month due to the possible presence of metal. The pizzas were sold throughout numerous Australian territories at Woolworths, Coles, IGA, Aldi stores, and Drakes.