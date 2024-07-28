A massive recall just hit Boar's Head brand deli meat, and the products may be spread across the entire country. The products were found to contain the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, and they may already have contributed to a listeria outbreak that has made 34 people sick. Regulators at the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) are asking consumers to inspect their refrigerators carefully.

The FSIS has published a reference sheet here showing all the labens and relevant information for the recalled products. Right now, the recall applies to ready-to-eat liverwurst sold in 3.5-pound loaves in plastic casing which were produced between June 11 and July 17. These have a 44-day shelf life, so customers may already have them in the fridge at home. Grocers have been asked to remove this product from their stores already. You can identify the product by its "sell by" date – if it is anywhere between July 25 and Aug. 30, it is recalled.

There are eight other products impacted by this recall, including Boar's Head "Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham" sold in 9.5-pound and 4.5-packages; "Italian Cappy Style Ham" in 4-pound packages; "Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham" in 6-pound packages; "Bologna" in 4-pound packages; "Beef Salami" in 2.5-pound packages; "Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat" in 5.5-pound packages; "Garlic Bologna" in 3-pound packages and, finally, "Beef Bologna" in 3-pound packages. Alongside the product names and details, the FSIS has published information to help you identify recalled meats by their sell-by dates, lot codes, "EST" designations and photographs.

Consumers in possession of a recalled product can either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase to be destroyed. The FSIS recommends cleaning out refrigerators that have stored these products thoroughly, as well as deli cases in retail locations. Customers experiencing any symptoms of listeriosis should contact a doctor immediately. Those with non-medical questions can contact the Boar's Head by email or phone. All in all, this recall impacts over 207,000 pounds of meat already distributed across the entire U.S.

The FSIS reportedly recommended this recall when regulators at the Maryland Department of Health found traces of listeria in an unopened sample of liverwurst available for sale. They contacted the FSIS which was investigating an ongoing listeria outbreak that has impacted 34 people in 13 different states since May. All but one of those patients have been hospitalized, and two have passed away due to their illnesses. The FSIS noted that further testing is needed to determine if these recalled products contributed to any of those illnesses, and an investigation is ongoing. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are also involved.

Listeriosis is an infection, most dangerous for the elderly, people who are immunocompromised and people who are pregnant. Symptoms can begin to emerge up to two months after eating contaminated food. The most common manifestations are flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle aches, headache and stiff neck. These may be accompanied by gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, as well as proprioceptive issues like loss of balance and convulsions. Treatment usually begins with a round of antibiotics.

Customers experiencing any of these symptoms should contact a doctor. The FSIS and CDC's investigation into this outbreak is ongoing.