Just as the summer heat wave cools down a bit throughout the East Coast and grilling continues throughout the county, hot dog lovers may have to go without their beloved snack for a few weeks as there has been a hot dog recall. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service reports AW Farms, an Argillite, Ky., establishment, is recalling approximately 6,900 pounds of hot dog products, which was also reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat hot dogs were produced on May 30, 2024, and have a shelf-life of 45 days. The following products are being recalled: 10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing "FRENCH CITY FOODS 6" 12-1 HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label; 10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing frozen "PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label; and 10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing frozen "GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON."

The products in the recall feature the number "EST. 47635" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled hotels were distributed to hotels in Ohio and West Virginia. Per an investigation, the hot dog products were produced and distributed without a federal inspection.

As of now, no reported issues related to the consumption of the recalled products have been reported. Establishments are encouraged to discard of the products immediately. Those who may have consumed the products are encouraged to seek a health professional if they become ill.