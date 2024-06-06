Frozen Pizza Recall 2024: What to Know

A Vermont-based company is recalling more than 8,200 pounds of frozen meat pizza after a branding mishap resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergen. Select boxes of 802 VT Frozen Meat Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizza was recalled by the Newport, Vermont-based company on April 26 after it was discovered the products may contain soy, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

A routine inspection by FSIS discovered that the product contained soy, an ingredient that was not declared on the label. Soy is one of the nine major food allergies, and soy allergies affect one in 13 children under 3, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Symptoms to an allergic reaction include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare instances, an allergic reaction to soy can be life-threatening.

The recall affects packages produced between April 25, 2023, and April 25, 2024, and contain the establishment number, "EST. 46308" on the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the box. The pizzas, packaged in 17.8-oz. cardboard boxes, were distributed to retailers and fundraisers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Approximately 8,221 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are affected by the recall. Images of the recalled products are available here. The list of retailers where the pizzas were distributed is available here.

While the FSIS said that "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product," it noted that it is concerned that "some product may be in consumers' freezers." The FSIS said the soy-containing pizzas should not be consumed. Consumers should either throw the recalled products away or return them to the place of purchase. The FSIS also advised anyone concerned about experiencing an allergic reaction to contact their healthcare provider.