Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of “a single complaint reporting five illnesses.”

The recalled products, sold under the Vadilal Industries brand, were distributed nationwide through retail stores. The frozen Custard Apple Pulp was sold in 35.27-ounce packets, which are labeled as “Custard Apple Pulp.” The products can be identified through their batch code, printed on the back of the packet, with the recall affecting batch codes KWHO and KRQO. The recalled products have a “Best Before” date of “September 2023,” UPC of 8901777282168, and product code of FPEP44302.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after the FDA “received a single complaint reporting 5 illnesses and FDA sampling revealed the presence of Salmonella in the product.” Salmonella is a bacterium that can contaminate various types of food. Consumption of contaminated products can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. Although the illness typically lasts four to seven days and doesn’t require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Custard Apple Pulp are being urged not to consume them. Consumers can throw the products out or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. The FDA said that retailers “that may have further distributed the recalled lot codes should share this notice with their customers.” Customers with questions may contact the Vadilal Industries at 732-333-1209.

The Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc.’s recall marks the latest food-related recall and comes just days after 6,570 pounds of Corfu Foods, Inc.’s swai (Siluriformes) fish products were recalled after the imported products were not presented for import reinspection into the United States. Also down the frozen food aisle, Great American Cobbler LLC. Earlier this month voluntarily recalled 4,272 pounds of frozen Creole style chicken pot pie items after routine FSIS label verification activities discovered misbranding and undeclared allergens on these products. A recent ice cream recall has also expanded to span nine states and 14 brands after products manufactured at The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc.’s Manchester facility were possibly contaminated with listeria.