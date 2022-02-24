6,500 Pounds of Imported Fish Products Recalled

If fish is a common food in your diet you might want to check your fridge, because more than 6,000 pounds of fish products are being recalled. The recall, impacting a total of 6,570 pounds of Corfu Foods, Inc.’s swai (Siluriformes) fish products, was issued not because of potential contamination or an unlisted allergen, but rather because the imported products were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

According to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Friday, Feb. 18, the fish products were imported from Vietnam but failed to be presented for import reinspection. The recall was issued after the problem was discovered “when a company notified FSIS that they received and further distributed imported product without verifying that the product was presented for FSIS import reinspection.” However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products. Consumers are still being urged not to consume the recalled products, though, and restaurants and other institutions who may have the swai (Siluriformes) fish products are being encouraged not to serve them. Instead, the FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fish products were shipped to institutions, restaurants, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. According to the recall notice, consumers may have purchased the swai fillets in bulk or hand-wrapped from the fish counter at retailers. The recalled products can be identified via their packaging and lot code. The recall notice states that the products were packed in 15-lb. bulk corrugated box packages containing various sizes of “PACIFIC DYNASTY SWAI FILLETS” and lot code VN 461 VI 354. A photo of the packaging and label can be found by clicking here. Those with questions regarding the recall can contact Chris Memmos, Director of Sales and Marketing, Corfu Foods, Inc., at 630-595-2510 or cm@corfufoods.com.

The fish recall marks just the latest food-related recall. Just days before the FSIS announced the Corfu Foods, Inc. recall, Great American Cobbler LLC. Issued a voluntary recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. Prior to that, recalls were issued impacting The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc.’s ice cream, fried fruit snacks, and even mushrooms. Unlike the fish product recall, these recalls all stemmed from possible contamination to listeria, salmonella, or other dangerous bacteria.