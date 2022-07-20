Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Over Undeclared Allergens

Popular dark chocolate candy bars were recalled in Canada this week because they contain an undeclared allergen. The Fry's brand Orange Cream Dark Chocolate Bar was recalled because the bars include milk as an ingredient. This could be serious for anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk.

The recall was published on Monday. The 147-gram candy bars were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The recall affects candy bars with the UPC 7 622210 874603 and all codes "where milk is not declared on the label," notes the CFIA. Consumers should not eat the candy bar, especially those with a milk allergy.

This is the latest candy bar recall in Canada. On June 23, the CFIA posted a notice about Crave Stevia's All Natural Dark Chocolate being recalled for the same reason as the Fry's bar. The product may contain milk, but that was not noted on the packaging. The recall affected bars with the UPC "8 84063 00085 2" and a best-by date of September 2023. The bars were sold in British Columbia and Ontario. The CFIA said the recall only covered one type of Crave Stevia bar, but the recall could be expanded upon further investigation. However, there hasn't been any update to the recall since it was published.

A milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children, notes the Mayo Clinic. It is an "atypical immune system response" to milk and products that contain it. A reaction can occur soon after a child or adult with an allergy consumes milk. Some symptoms include hives; wheezing; itching around the lips; swelling of the lips; swelling of the lips, tongue, or through; shortness of breath and coughing; and vomiting. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, runny nose, and watery eye can develop over a longer period.

In extreme cases, anaphylaxis can occur. This is a life-threatening reaction that can include the construction of airways, itching, facial flushing, and shock. If this happens, an immediate medical response is needed, including treatment with an EpiPen shot and a trip to the emergency room.

In the U.S., there have been recent recalls involving chocolate bars, but for a very different reason. In late April, Strauss Israel voluntarily recalled its Elite-brand chocolate items because they could have been contaminated with salmonella. The products were sold to U.S. customers online through Amazon and other retailers, as well as kosher markets around the country. The recall came after salmonella was detected at a confectionery factory in Israel.