Latest Deli Meat Recall: What to Know

Mastro San Daniele brand deli meat products have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced last month that Mastro San Daniele’s “Charcuterie Trio” packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it among their ingredients. This could pose a serious risk to those with dairy allergies or intolerances.

This recall applies to just one specific product – Mastro San Daniele’s “Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella.” These are 250-gram packages with the lot code BR074503. The UPC code for this product is 0 60085 09974 0, but again, only those with the lot code above have been recalled.

The recalled product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, but it may have been distributed elsewhere as well. Suppliers and retailers have been warned to remove this product from their shelves, but anyone with a serious milk or dairy allergy should be weary in the coming weeks. Even those without allergies should be careful, as these products could easily be served to a guest without warning.

According to the CFIA, you can either throw out these recalled products or return them to the place where you purchased them. The agency has more information on its website about its recall process in general, as well as a portal to sign up for alerts every time a new recall is announced.

According to a report by the Mayo Clinic, a milk allergy is one of the most common allergies among children, but many outgrow it in adulthood. It can cause a wide variety of symptoms including digestive distress and vomiting, respiratory distress and wheezing, skin irritation and hives or even anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

A milk allergy is technically different from lactose intolerance and other related allergies. However, public health officials advise anyone experiencing adverse reactions to avoid dairy altogether and contact their doctor.