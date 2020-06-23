Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops to Be Sold in One Combined Box

Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are joining forces. Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops, both of which are Kellogg's products, will be sold in the same box, billed as "Kellogg's Mashups."

Erin Storm, marketing director at Kellogg's issued a statement to AdWeek about the bold new move. "Kellogg's is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire." The decision also comes after a survey was conducted by Kellogg's K-Insiders Consumer Panel, which found that roughly half of all cereal consumers mix brands together in the same bowl. Naturally, they're cashing in on the trend and offering a ready-made combo right off the shelf.

The Flake/Loop mashup also comes after an ongoing trend of cereal companies created new brands that amp-up their sugary content. Even Kellogg's had started offering Jumbo Snax, a new food line that featured enlarged versions of the various cereals, meant to be eaten outside of breakfast hours. Wells Fargo Analyst John Baumgartner spoke to the outlet about it back in January. "In the cereal category, the sugary stuff is actually what’s selling now," Baumgartner said. "Cereal's one of the categories where people are splurging a bit more in terms of indulgence."

The new mashup comes after a recent re-design of Froot Loop's mascot, Toucan Sam, didn't exactly go over well with fans. The new design was teased on May 6 as part of a new ad campaign, which told fans to get ready for the "Froot Loops World." Two days later the new design was unveiled, seemingly inspired by the flat, 2D animated artwork. It was the first major overhaul since the product first hit shelves back in 1963.

The colors of his bill match the colors of the loops and he was originally voiced by Looney Tunes legend Mel Blanc, and quickly became a beloved member of the Kellogg's stable of mascots, including Tony the Tiger and the Rice Krispies mascots, Snap! Crackle! and Pop!

That same month, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes announced that Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker were going to "crash" a Philadelphia middle school basketball and cheerleading team's Zoom meeting. O'Neal and Parker were joined by Tony the Tiger, and the trio announced a Mission Tiger donation for an outdoor sports court, equipment and more, ensuring when sports return, the school has everything it needs.