Froot Loops Changed Toucan Sam, and Cereal Lovers Are Not Pleased
Kellogg's shared a new design for Froot Loops mascot Toucan Sam earlier this month and fans of the fictional bird's classic design were shocked. The new design was first teased on May 6 as part of a new ad campaign, telling fans to get ready for the "Froot Loops World." The full new design, which seems inspired by the flat, 2D artwork common among today's animated children's show, was unveiled two days later.
Froot Loops were first introduced in 1963 and is an artificially fruit-flavored cereal. The cereal's loops are in a batch of different colors, and Kellogg's once claimed the loops had different fruit flavors. However, this is not actually the case. In 1999, Kellogg's admitted to The Straight Dope that all loops are flavored the same.
The cereal has not changed much since it was first introduced, and Toucan Sam has been there since the beginning as well. The colors of his bill match the colors of the loops and he was originally voiced by Looney Tunes legend Mel Blanc. As a beloved member of Kellogg's stable of mascots, alongside Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger and Rice Krispies' Snap! Crackle! and Pop!, Americans of all ages have come to know Toucan Sam. Now that he will look a little different, everyone has been shocked by the design.
View this post on Instagram
"Why does it have a human mouth and then also, to the side, a beak (that I guess won't even open, so is it actually a horn, maybe?)?" one person wrote on Instagram. Another used the hashtag "Not My Toucan Sam." Others just simply wrote "No."
View this post on Instagram
"Nobody wants it," another person commented. "Change it back. Change it back," another wrote on Instagram. "I do not approve," another simply wrote.
View this post on Instagram
"The colours are too harsh and clashing. You trying to hurt people's retinas Kellogg's?" one person complained of the ad. "I can't, won't and don't support this," another wrote. "This is why i eat fruity pebbles," another chimed in.
Someone at Kellogg's thought it was a good idea to not have Toucan Sam's redesign contain a beak mouth. pic.twitter.com/YjFAVkuuHJ— Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) May 11, 2020
tried my own hand at a new toucan sam design.....— spade 💖💜💙 (@spadearts) May 12, 2020
my main focus was improving the shape language and colors. i wanted something that looks friendly for both rigged and frame by frame animation.#illustration #characterart #mascot pic.twitter.com/UAczj6PJuO
Nope! sorry @KelloggsUS but this monstrosity needs to be put down #notmytoucansam why ruin a great design pic.twitter.com/E6FPo1anjV— christopher turnage (@spoonz757) May 16, 2020
Sooooooo were not gonna talk this disaster.....#notmytoucansam https://t.co/oJ7us0LmcA— Victor Vicente⭐️@Quarantine (@solarsonic459) May 14, 2020