Froot Loops Changed Toucan Sam, and Cereal Lovers Are Not Pleased

Kellogg's shared a new design for Froot Loops mascot Toucan Sam earlier this month and fans of the fictional bird's classic design were shocked. The new design was first teased on May 6 as part of a new ad campaign, telling fans to get ready for the "Froot Loops World." The full new design, which seems inspired by the flat, 2D artwork common among today's animated children's show, was unveiled two days later.

Froot Loops were first introduced in 1963 and is an artificially fruit-flavored cereal. The cereal's loops are in a batch of different colors, and Kellogg's once claimed the loops had different fruit flavors. However, this is not actually the case. In 1999, Kellogg's admitted to The Straight Dope that all loops are flavored the same.

The cereal has not changed much since it was first introduced, and Toucan Sam has been there since the beginning as well. The colors of his bill match the colors of the loops and he was originally voiced by Looney Tunes legend Mel Blanc. As a beloved member of Kellogg's stable of mascots, alongside Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger and Rice Krispies' Snap! Crackle! and Pop!, Americans of all ages have come to know Toucan Sam. Now that he will look a little different, everyone has been shocked by the design.