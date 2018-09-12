15 Actually Healthy Cereals

When you need a quick breakfast, it’s easy to go for Pop-Tart or bowl of cereal. It’s not always healthy, but it does the trick. The problem is that everything is filled with sugar, is low in protein and just has no nutritional value. It’d be a surprise to know that there are more than one or two healthy cereals to choose from! You won’t have to search through the aisles and look through the nutritional label, just keep reading to find cereals that are perfect for a healthy breakfast!

Read more: 50 Insanely Tasty Breakfast Recipes That Hardly Take Any Time At All

Videos by PopCulture.com

When you do look for cereal, there are a few things you need to pay attention to other than the amount of sugar in it. You already know to limit how much sugar you eat but you also need to be sure that your breakfast cereal has plenty of fiber. This will prepare your body for the day to come and keep you full until lunchtime. Read all the ingredients and be sure that the first ingredient is either whole wheat, whole oats or some type of whole grain. Also, keep a look out for the amount of protein in your cereal. A good starting number is five grams of protein. Last but not least, keep in mind the portion size. Each cereal has a suggested serving size and it can be easy to forget that!

Barbara’s Original Puffins: A good morning cereal to start the day off, this cereal contains five grams of fiber and only 90 calories per serving!

(Photo: Vita Cost)

Kellogg’s Special K Protein Plus: If you’re an avid runner or gym-goer, this brand of cereal is perfect for you! It’s a sweet, crunchy choice that is low in calories and sugar while getting you five grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein. Eating this cereal in the morning will prepare you for your next training session!

(Photo: Nicole’s Random Blog )

Kashi Heart to Heart Honey Toasted Oat Cereal: Kashi created a heart cereal too! It helps to lower your blood pressure and get you to a healthy cholesterol. It even has vitamins like C, E, B6 and B12 to help keep your body fit.

(Photo: Cereal Facts )

Kellogg’s All Bran: Make this cereal a part of your everyday diet! It contains 10 grams of fiber and is low in calories. It’s also a great option for people who are diabetic.

(Photo: Gallery Hip)

Peace Cereal Goji Berry: Another cereal with delicious clusters in them, but this one also has Goji Berries and chia seeds. You’ll get your antioxidants from the berries and your protein from the chia seeds. It’ll definitely keep your tummy satisfied. Instead of adding milk, try topping it with yogurt.

(Photo: Diapers)

>> Read more: Importance of Fiber in Your Diet

Post Foods Grape-Nuts: Just one serving of Grape-Nuts will get you your daily need of fiber for the day! It also has 8 grams of protein, so you can finally find the will to focus at work.

(Photo: Dixie Dining )

Quaker Honey Nut Oatmeal Squares: If you want something a little sweet, go for this cereal. It gets the sweetness from the honey and a good crunch from the oatmeal squares. You won’t even have to worry about getting more grains in your diet because you’ll already have 96 percent of your daily whole grain intake!

(Photo: Amazon)

Source: Greatist and LiveStrong

Cascadian Farms Hearty Morning: An organic breakfast made of granola, bran and whole grains to pack your body full with fiber, this cereal will keep your appetite suppressed until lunch.

(Photo: iHerb)

Read more: 20 Reasons to Limit Sugar in Your Diet

Erewhon Raisin Bran: You remember Raisin Bran? Erewhon takes this classic to a different level by making it organic and giving it the right amount of sweetness! It’s only 170 grams per serving and even has six grams of fiber!

(Photo: iHerb )

General Mills Cheerios: This cereal has been around forever! It’s practically a staple for any kitchen. Each serving is one cup and only has 100 calories. With just one gram of sugar and three grams of fiber, you’ll want to always have a box of Cheerios in your pantry.

(Photo: iHerb )

General Mills Kix: It’s hard to find a cereal for everyone in your family that’s not just tasty but also healthy. Try out Kix; even your kids will love this one! It’s low in calories, low in sugar and has even been kid-approved!

(Photo: Serious Eats )

General Mills Total: This tasty treat will give you the energy boost as well as the vitamins that you need for the day! You will never feel bad about eating breakfast again after finding out that each serving has only 100 calories and less than a gram of fat.

(Photo: Denver Grocery )

General Mills Wheaties: You might better know this cereal as the breakfast of champions! It certainly sounds like it with three grams of fiber and plenty of B-vitamins and whole grains. You’ll feel like you can take on the whole world after eating these whole-grain wheat flakes.

(Photo: Military Food Express)

Read more: The Best and Wosrt Protein Bars for Women

Kashi Cinnamon Harvest Whole Wheat Biscuits: The cinnamon in this cereal will make it a perfect breakfast treat. The amount of protein in one serving — six grams — will even help reduce your hunger pangs longer than other cereals!

(Photo: Melting Mama )

Kashi GoLean Vanilla Graham Clusters: This above average cereal boasts nine grams of fiber, 11 grams of protein, only nine grams of sugar and less than two grams of fat! Most cereals only have three grams of fiber.