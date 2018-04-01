Social Media Fights Back Against Frank Stallone After Twitter Tirade

Frank Stallone, musician and brother of actor Sylvester Stallone, posted an incendiary series of tweets on Saturday calling out Parkland Shooting survivor David Hogg.

“This David Hogg p— is getting a little big for his britches,” Stallone tweeted. “I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little b—. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet was quickly met with harsh backlash from other social media users on Twitter. After a few brief interactions with people calling him out, Stallone deleted his tweet (which you can still see here) and changed the setting on his account to private.

Twitter users let their feelings be known after the ordeal was over.

We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies. https://t.co/gj4Ptc8wWR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 31, 2018

He locked his account about 5 minutes ago, so we’ll have to wait for him to crawl out from under his rock to get it to him. He’s scared of teh twitters. 😂 — Ignatius, Really. (@PHLUBUP) March 31, 2018

Frank Stallone: I am very tough and the Parkland teens are cowards. *five minutes later* Frank Stallone: See what I meant to say was pic.twitter.com/BsSXEqB3u2 — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) March 31, 2018

I’d suggest we’d boycott Frank Stallone, but what is there to boycott? — B. Michael Krol (@bmkrol) March 31, 2018

It’s time to boycott Frank Stallone’s projects. Nobody go to the car wash he works at. — Pierre Dillinger (@Pierre_Dilinger) March 31, 2018

Wow, and no one better exemplifies the rugged self-made man than Frank Stallone. — Seth Masket (@smotus) March 31, 2018

Let’s all boycott Frank Stallone’s new nope, nothing. — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) March 31, 2018

“We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies,” director Judd Apatow joked.

“He locked his account about 5 minutes ago, so we’ll have to wait for him to crawl out from under his rock to get it to him,” one user wrote. “He’s scared of the twitters.”

“Frank Stallone: I am very tough and the Parkland teens are cowards. *five minutes later* Frank Stallone: See what I meant to say was,” another user added.

“I’d suggest we’d boycott Frank Stallone, but what is there to boycott?” wrote another.

“It’s time to boycott Frank Stallone’s projects. Nobody go to the car wash he works at,” another added wrote.

Stallone’s famous brother has not commented on this situation or his brother’s opinions on Hogg.

Stallone, a Grammy and Golden Globe nominated singer and actor has not done much work in the acting world in recent years. His only acting credit in the past three years was in the 2017 comedy The Sex Trip, where he played himself. He was also a voice actor on the animated television series Transformers: Robots in Disguise from 2014-17.

Photo: Facebook/@Frank Stallone Official