4 Dead, 13 Injured in Fiery Truck Crash

A fiery 10-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling avocados killed four people and injured 13 others on a stretch of highway in Covington, Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police said Sunday that the crash happened when the truck driver failed to stop as he approached stalled traffic, reports the New Orleans Advocate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The crash happened on the Interstate 12 overpass over Louisiana 21 at about 4 p.m. It shut down most of the eastbound side of I-12 and left just one westbound lane open. It involved the 18-wheeler and eight other vehicles.

State Police spokeswoman Melissa Matey said the truck failed to stop for an unknown reason. It caused a chain-reaction that led to a second crash involving another 18-wheeler, reports WWLTV. The truck carrying avocados jack-knifed during the crash, then caught fire. Three other vehicles also caught fire during the incident.

Yoland Simmons and Keland Simmons of Baton Rouge were in a 2014 Lexus IS350 hit by the truck. They both died at the scene.

Another victim, Rachel Lehmann of Mandeville, was taken to a hospital, where she later died. She was driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner that was also hit by the truck.

The fourth deceased victim was the driver, who died at the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released.

Other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive. A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was among the injured victims and has already been released from the hospital.

“One of our STPSO deputies was injured at the scene of a multi vehicle crash today (May 26) on I-12 East and LA Hwy 21 near Covington,” the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Our deputy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and has since been released; he is expected to make a full recovery. This was a horrific crash. We are praying for all who have been affected by this tragedy and are grateful to the many who have expressed their concern.”

The investigation is still ongoing. It is not known if the driver was impaired. The eastbound side of I-12 finally reopened Sunday at about 2 a.m.

Matey said crashes like these should remind drivers that they need to pay attention to the road at all times.

“Crashes like this are horrific, and they don’t just affect the first responders on the scene,” Matey said in a statement. “They also affect all the families involved, the communities they live in. It’s a widespread effect, and it’s usually because people don’t pay attention behind the wheel.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Goodbee Fire Department