Former NFL Vendor Rampages Through Stadium Parking Lot

The incident outside the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Friday was caused by a disgruntled former food vendor.

It all when 40-year-old Chay Vang crashed his car into parked vehicles outside the stadium, then drove down a ramp directly into the building, reports the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Police officers rushed to the stadium, while other emergency officials put area schools on lockdown after there was an “active shooter” report.

The “active shooter” report was incorrect, and no shots were fired in the incident. It was all over six minutes after the first 911 call.

Vang is well-known to local law enforcement, as he has five previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and had his driver’s license revoked at least three times.

The Delaware North Corp., which handles concessions at Lambeau, fired Vang last month.

Vang first went to Green Bay Police to complain at around 12:45 p.m. Friday, then drove three miles to Lambeau. Once there, he started smashing into cars, including one with a former co-worker inside.

The man escaped, and Vang followed him around the parking lot with his car. He followed the man through the loading-dock gate and crashed into a storage room. The first 911 call came in at around 1:06 p.m.

Vang was not found to be carrying any weapons, police said, Reuters reports. No one was injured.

Vang will likely be charged on Tuesday, the Press-Gazette reports.

