Former Fox News Reporter Claims Donald Trump Said She Was ‘the Hottest One’ at the Network, Wanted to Kiss Her

President Donald Trump is currently facing controversy for his decision to approve an airstrike in Iran, but he’s also dealing with heat elsewhere, after a former Fox News reporter came out to claim that he told her she was “the hottest one” at the network, and that he wanted to kiss her. According to the New York Daily News, Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel — who occasionally worked as a fill-in host on Fox & Friends — details the allegations in her upcoming memoir, Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News.

Per a sneak peek at the book, 39-year-old Friel claims that got in touch with her after she expressed to him that was interested in working as a judge on the Miss USA beauty pageant.

“Though he said I couldn’t be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC,” she wrote, adding, “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss.’”

Friel says that she was shocked by the solicitation,” replying very firmly to him. “‘Donald,’ I responded, ‘I believe we’re both married.’ I quickly ended the call,” she wrote.

“This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president. It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them,” Friel continued.

She later joked, “At least now I can joke that I could have banged the President — but I passed.”

The NYDN indicated that it had reached out to a White House spokesperson for comment, but the attempts were “unsuccessful.”

These new allegations come just as Trump launched a military attack on a base in Iran, with the intention of killing Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, which was considered a success.

The move has been widely criticized by many, with social media users taking to Twitter to share their opinions on the matter.

“In the past three years, the Trump administration has dismantled a nuclear deal with Iran and brought us to the brink of war, without presenting any plan to achieve a nuclear-free Iran or eliminate threats of violence,” Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted.

“You know there’s trouble ahead when the man in the White House says, after killing Iran’s top military leader, ‘we did not take action to start a war’ and he actually imagines that’s supposed to settle it,” someone else offered.