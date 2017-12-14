Dramatic Footage Shows Road Rage Attacker Body Slamming Woman in Parking Lot

A Missouri man is wanted in connection with a violent incident of road rage that was captured on surveillance cameras.

Scott F. Heatherly, 50, is wanted by police after he attacked a woman in a parking lot for allegedly throwing something out of her car that hit his truck, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The incident, captured on surveillance camera, shows Heatherly blocking a woman’s car in a parking lot. After a brief moment of arguing, he begins to violently kick the woman’s car before tackling her to the ground and nearly running her over.

The woman told authorities that she saw a man in a pickup truck tailgating her on the highway. After calling her husband to ask what she should do, she pulled into a well-lit parking lot, where the incident took place. She suffered scraped hands and knees as well as a broken cellphone after Heatherly threw it.

Heatherly has a past of violence. In 2007, he was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to domestic assault, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. In 2009, he was sentenced to three years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree domestic assault and violating an order of protection.

Heatherly’s family told police that Heathery is aware of the arrest warrants and that the 50-year-old was planning on turning himself in.

Heatherly has been charged with assault and two counts of property damage. A judge ordered he be held with bail set at $50,000 once he is taken into custody.