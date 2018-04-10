Florida Woman Blames Windy Day for Cocaine in Purse

Those drugs aren’t hers. A Florida woman is blaming a particularly balmy day in Fort Pierce after police found marijuana and cocaine in her purse, police say.

Kennecia Posey, 26, was one of two passengers in a car that was stopped by police on March 21 for swerving in the roadway, WPLG reports. According to the police reports, an officer approached the car and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a search of the car, the officer found cocaine and marijuana in a separate bags inside a purse that Posey had on her lap.

When questioned about the drugs, Posey admitted that the marijuana was hers, but wouldn’t cop to the cocaine. Instead, she wondered if the day’s weather had anything to do with why there was a bag of illegal drugs on her person.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” Posey said, according to the report. “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.”

She was booked into the county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

Florida has no shortage of bizarre news this spring, as across the state on the Gulf side, a Sarasota family’s fun in the sun came to an abrupt halt earlier this month when they discovered an 11-foot alligator in their swimming pool.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department posted a series of videos and images to their Facebook page of an 11-foot alligator that a family had discovered swimming in their pool.

The gator, which appeared to be relaxed and making itself at home in its new surroundings, was eventually pulled from the pool by a trapper who managed to rope it around its upper torso. The gator had to be pulled through a screen door and taken to a grassy portion of the yard before he could be taken away.

Cape Coral Police Department are sure to remember the alligator that made itself at home on a different couple’s doorstep in November, dubbing the reptile a “suspicious package.” The gator had apparently walked from a swampy area to the family’s house in search of a shady spot.