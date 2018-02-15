President Trump Did Not Utter The Word ‘Gun’ During Speech on Florida School Shooting

President Donald Trump delivered a speech regarding the school shooting in Florida but did not utter the word “gun” during it.

As CBS News reports, the President spoke to the nation from the Diplomatic Room of the White house, saying, “Today, I speak to a nation in grief. Yesterday, a school filled with innocent children and caring teachers became the scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil.”

“To every parent, teacher and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do to ease your pain,” Trump continued. “We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school.”

“We must work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life,” President Trump later added.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

While his speech did not include any mention of guns, the U.S. President did state that he plans to visit Parkland, Florida, the city where the tragic shooting took place.

Following the tragedy on Wednesday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his feelings about what had happened.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” the President tweeted.

His wife Melania Trump also shared a message of support for the Florida community who had been rocked by the senseless violence.

“My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers,” the First Lady wrote.

Following the Florida high school shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities eventually released the identity of the shooter as Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is reportedly a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to the Miami Herald. According to posts on a since-deleted Instagram purportedly belonging to Cruz, he has a penchant for knives and guns.

Per reports prior to Cruz being identified, the shooter was described to CNN news affiliate, WSVN, as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt and black pants. He had last been seen on the west side of a three-story building on campus.

The father of a student at the high school said the suspect pulled a fire alarm and opened fire as students left their classrooms and went into the hallway, per reports.

A student at the school told reporters, “We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today. And we thought it was, so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just, like, something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.”