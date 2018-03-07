Nikolas Cruz’s Jail Life Details Revealed

Almost a month after Nikolas Cruz opened fire at his former high school and killed 17 people, new documents obtained by CNN provide a glimpse into the Florida school shooter’s life in Broward County Jail.

In observation reports from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, deputies described Cruz‘s activities, demeanor and behavior. Throughout the week, the confessed shooter was separated from other inmates due to his high-profile status. He started in the infirmary and was transferred to a different cell on Feb. 23.

Cruz’s lawyer warns against reading too much into the deputies’ notes that include Cruz’s movements and interactions.

“They are snippet observations from corrections officers and are not clinical impressions made by his treating psychologist or psychiatrist at the jail. They don’t show a complete picture. They are generated because Mr. Cruz has a high-profile case and is on suicide watch,” Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes said in a statement.

Here are highlights from a week in Cruz’s jail life.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Cruz is housed in a single-man cell in the infirmary, three days after the massacre in Parkland. Deputies described his appearance as relaxed and his behavior as cooperative.

He showered at 1 p.m. and ate his entire meal.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Still in isolation, Cruz drank juice and refused a meal in the morning. One deputy described Cruz as “lying on his back and staring at the ceiling.” His reactions were “calm” and “slow” when a doctor or nurse asked him questions.

Later, a deputy took notes on his communication in an “attorney/doctor interview.” The deputy described Cruz as “very engaged, responsive” and “talkative.” He leaned forward in his chair and nodded “yes” and “no.”

Monday, Feb. 19

One deputy described Cruz as “cooperative when asked to do something.” Another said he was “well-groomed” and had a “quiet demeanor.”

“He follows commands” and “talks softly,” another noted. His thinking appeared “logical.”

Cruz did not make eye contact and “often sits with a blank stare, appears to be in thought.”

He cooperated with verbal orders and was “guarded” when questioned by medical staff. “Speech is slow and sometimes slurred,” the deputy reported.

That night, Cruz finished his entire meal, showered and brushed his teeth, the deputy wrote. “[Cruz is] in bed frequently but does not appear to sleep.”

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Cruz seemed to exhibit the same behavior: “Well-groomed, calm/quiet demeanor,” “Follows commands, talks softly and very little,” “Follows commands and responds to questions,” were three comments from the day.

“Appears slower than normal in his movement,” a different deputy said. “Appeared to break out in laughter both during and immediately following his professional visit at 1848 hours and later at 1910 hours.”

Wednesday, Feb. 21

In another day in which deputies described Cruz as “unremarkable” and “relaxed,” Cruz sat in his cell.

“Seems coherent. Minimal interaction during shift,” was one observation logged at 6:30 a.m.

“Ate very little of his food … slept most of the time. However, appeared restless for part of night.”

Another deputy noted that Cruz “avoids eye contact” and “looks downward with a blank stare.”

“Inmate nods his head as a response initially but uses normal speech when prompted.”

Cruz ate his entire meal on this day and took his medication, according to one deputy. Later, another deputy described him as restless, “tossing and turning while laying down.”

Thursday, Feb. 22

Hours later, another deputy described Cruz at 2:48 a.m. as “restless” and “tossing from time to time.”

“A lot of tossing and turning,” another deputy said at 3:36 a.m.

He later ate most of his breakfast and all of his lunch: four slices of bread, one apple, one jelly, one peanut butter cookie, one bag of cookies, juice.

A deputy described his communication with his attorney as “engaged, conversation, understanding what was being said.”

Friday, Feb. 23

On this day, Cruz was moved from the infirmary into another unit.

One deputy noted Cruz “avoids eye contact” and “looks downward with blank stare.” Another said he has “good eye contact with people speaking to him.”

He ate all of his lunch and refused to come out of his cell for recreational time.

While speaking with his attorneys, he appeared to be “coherent,” a deputy said. “Inmate was also observed smiling and giggling.”

Saturday, Feb. 24

Cruz elicited more of the same behavior: relaxed, unremarkable, well-groomed. “Made good eye contact when given verbal orders,” a deputy logged at 7:02 a.m.

He ate his breakfast, took a shower and brushed his teeth. He was “given time to walk outside this cell and did so.”

An unidentified family member visited Cruz: “Had a family visit per command staff,” a deputy wrote.

He requested to read a Bible before another restless night of sleep, another deputy said.

“[Twists] and turns in bunk, does not sleep, stares at wall in deep thought, eyes closed, appears to be resting, not asleep.”

Cruz remains in the Broward County Jail without bond after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. The 19-year-old is reportedly expected to plead guilty if prosecutors do not seek the death penalty.

According to police, Cruz confessed to the shooting during an interview with investigators. He also said he hid extra ammunition in the backpack he took with him. He used an AR-15-style rifle, which he bought legally in February 2017.

Cruz is a former student of the high school. He was reportedly expelled last year after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A teacher told reporters he was also banned from bringing a backpack to school.

Cruz managed to escape after the shooting, and reportedly tried to hide among the students leaving the building. Officers found Cruz at a home near the school, within two hours of the start of the shooting.

Less than three months before the shooting, Cruz’s adoptive mother Lynda died after a battle with pneumonia. Relatives think that might have been his breaking point.