Nikolas Cruz’s Gun Reportedly Jammed Forcing Him to End Attack

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman behind the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, reportedly ended his attack only after his gun jammed.

CBS Miami reports that the weapon, an AR-15, locked up as he changed magazine clips. This jam ended his attack, presumably preventing more lives from being taken.

…is believed to have jammed, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Frustrated, and with police now responding, Cruz dropped the gun in the stairwell, ran down to the ground floor and fled the building with the students. — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) February 27, 2018

The outlet’s sources, anonymous officials briefed on the investigation, also revealed Cruz still had 150 rounds with him when he decided to end his attack. The confessed mass murderer killed 17 people and injured 14 others during the shooting, which took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz’s decision to flee the scene allegedly came after he also suffered another setback. The sources said that he intended to shoot out a third-floor window to create a “sniper’s nest.” However, the window was hurricane proof and did not shatter when he tried to shoot it out.

CBS Miami reporter Jim DeFede also claims the knowledge of high-capacity magazines being used during the crime led U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to change his stance on magazine capacity limits.

“I believe that there will be evidence that at a key moment in this incident three or four people, three or four people, might be alive today because of something this deranged killer did, had to do,” Rubio said during a CNN-sponsored discussion on Wednesday.

Cruz is expected to plead guilty to all crimes pertaining to the shooting.