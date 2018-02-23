Mark Ruffalo‏ Sounds off on Gun Control: 'Less Guns = Less Mass Murder'

Mark Ruffalo is joining the sea of voices speaking out for more strict gun control laws in the U.S.

The Avengers Infinity War star took to Twitter Thursday to share his two-cents on the debate about whether or not to ban AR-15 weapons.

"Since we have made AR15s easier to buy we have seen more mass shootings," Ruffalo tweeted. "More guns, more easily had = more mass murders."

Since we have made AR15s easier to buy we have seen more mass shootings. More guns, more easily had = more mass murders. Australia outlawed this type of gun, never happened again. Less guns = less mass murder. It’s simple. Putting more guns in schools will = more shootings. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 22, 2018

The actor also named Australia as an example of the "success" of banning the weapons.

"Australia outlawed this type of gun, never happened again. Less guns = less mass murder. It's simple. Putting more guns in schools will = more shootings."

The debate about gun control in the U.S. sparked once again after the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at the school where had previously gotten expelled, killing 17 people.

Since then celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and Piers Morgan have spoken out on the issue and expressed their heartbreak at the tragedy.

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik told her fans that the country needs to "throw out" the politicians "beholden to the gun lobby."

"There are many things I want to say about mass shooting and [gun control] that a few posts on social media can't convey," the original post read. "I'm posting a video this weekend about actions we can all take as concerned citizens to make a positive change in our country. We can do this together."

Bialik added, "Sick of leaders doing nothing to fight gun violence? So are we. Let's work together and [Throw them out]."

Following the shooting on Wednesday, Bialik's co-star Johnny Galecki also took to Instagram to call for change ot America's gun laws.

"We spend much of our lives seeking to learn lessons from others who reap better results than we have. Why is it shameful or unpatriotic to suggest our government explore doing the same?" Galecki wrote in one post. "Especially when such a result may save lives and keep our children safe."

Last Friday, he said some fans were "outraged and threatened" by his posts. He told those who unfollowed him, "Good riddance."