Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Final Presidential Debate Surprised the Internet by Avoiding Chaos

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden squared off for the last time before the Nov. 3 presidential election Thursday in Nashville. The debate was more structured than the first one last month, with NBC News moderator Kristen Welker frequently reminding candidates when they went over. The event earned a better reaction than the previous one, with praise for Welker's performance.

The debate started with a heated discussion on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump criticized lockdowns, calling New York City a "ghost town" and restaurants are "dying" because of the state's Democratic leadership. "If you go and look at what's happened to New York, it's a ghost town. It's a ghost town. And when you talk about plexiglass, these are restaurants that are dying. These are businesses with no money," Trump said. He went on to say plexiglass is "unbelievably expensive" and it is "not the answer."

Biden disagreed, praising New York and noting that many of the states experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases because of looser restrictions. "They're the red states. They're the states in the midwest," Biden said. "They're the states in the upper midwest. That's where the spike is occurring significantly. But they're all Americans. They're all Americans. And what we have to do is say wear these masks, number one."