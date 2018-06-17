All the Places Dad Can Eat for Free on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is here again, and restaurants are doing all they can to win over dads and their families.

Dining out is way most families help ring in the holiday, and numerous restaurants are making sure the fathers out there are being treated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Buy-one-get-one offers are plentiful this year, with subs, wings and burgers all on the table. Plus, there are free desert and other meals freebies available.

Scroll through to see all the free food giveaways for Father’s Day 2018.

Auntie Anne’s

The beloved pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s has had a Father’ Day deal going all week.

With this coupon, dads get a free pretzel with the purchase of a regularly priced pretzel.

Another great aspect of the deal is that it goes until Monday, so if you don’t have time to stop by your local location on Sunday, you can still get the deal then.

Cinnabon

Attached to the same coupon as the Auntie Anne’s deal, Cinnabon is also serving up a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

You can get a free classic roll with the purchase of a classic roll using the aforementioned coupon or the code “BOGO Classic.”

This deal also goes until Monday.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Dads out west will get a big Father’s Day deal over at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

The chain is offering a simple “dads eat free” promotion, with each proud papa getting one entrée on the house.

However, do note that the entrée selection excludes the O-Lineman, Mammoth and BYO Burgers.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels customer who sign up for the their rewards program, known as the The Shmear Society Rewards Program, get a special Father’s Day coupon.

The coupon is for a free egg sandwich with the purchase of another egg sandwich at regular price.

Firehouse Subs

Sending a special thanks to all the Dads out there! Treat your old man to a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and drink. pic.twitter.com/Xlh3O6AnAl — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) June 17, 2018

Firehouse Subs is getting in on the Father’s Day freebies action with a buy-one-get-one deal.

This coupon entitles Sunday customers to a free medium sub with a medium or large combo, which includes chips and a drink.

You can either print the coupon off or simply show it on your smartphone.

Hooters

Hooters is go-to Father’s Day spot for many, and they will be able to score a freebie while they’re there.

Dads get 10 free wings with a purchase of 10 wings, a perfect split for a father-son/daughter outing.

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee will giving away one of each of their titular items on the fatherly holiday.

Each dad can receive a free donut as well as a free small coffee.

Note that the deal does not include specialty donuts or drinks.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Not to be outdone by Firehouse, Penn Station East Coast Subs is also participating in the Father’s Day festivities.

Using this coupon will score you a free 6-inch sub with a purchase of a sub of equal or lesser value.

Note that this deal is not available for online orders.

Smashburger

Smashburger is one of the most notable burger chains celebrating the big day.

Holiday customers can receive a free burger with a purchase of another burger.

You’ll also need to joins their Smashclub rewards program or follow them on Instagram or Snapchat.

TCBY

If you need to cap off your complimentary meal with a sweet treat, TCBY is offering up some of their signature frozen yogurt for Father’s Day.

Dads can get their first 6-ounces of fro-yo on the house when visiting the dessert stop on Sunday.