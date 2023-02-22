Super Nintendo World Expanding to Orlando, Universal Parks Says

Orlando, Florida is getting a new theme park – the latest iteration of Super Nintendo World. Last week, Universal parks & Resorts CEO Mark Woodbury announced that another location for the burgeoning Super Nintendo World is in the works for Florida. According to a report by Travel and Leisure the new theme park will most likely open sometime in 2025.

Super Nintendo World first opened in Osaka, Japan in February of 2021 followed closely by the second location in southern California at Universal Studios Hollywood. That version of Super Nintendo World had its grand opening last Friday where Woodbury broke the news about Orlando. He said that the Orlando location would be the third iteration of Super Nintendo world to open, although there are already plans to open the theme park in other locations including one in Singapore.

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

So far, there are no details on whether any attractions from the Osaka theme park or the Hollywood theme park will be replicated or altered for Orlando. As you might expect, Super Nintendo World features an immersive theme drawing largely on elements of the Super Mario Bros. franchise, along with other Nintendo video games and intellectual properties. The grand entrance at both existent parks is a large green pipe much like the ones Mario travels through.

Inside, major attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge – an augmented reality (AR) ride where visitors drive replica go-carts through a set piece that features projections to change the maps. AR is a prominent feature at the park, setting it apart from other theme parks like Disney World which have been open for decades longer.

At both locations so far, the entire park is designed to feel like an interactive game. There are blocks that visitors can "punch" like Mario to collect digital coins and leaderboards to show which visitors are racking up the highest scores. Real-time leaderboards are displayed throughout the park.

Universal will reportedly include Super Nintendo Land in its "Epic Universe" park, an entirely new park opening in the year 2025. Further details have not been revealed beyond Woodbury's announcement. For now, the parks in Osaka and Hollywood are both open to the public.