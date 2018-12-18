Farm Linked to Romaine Lettuce Scare Recalls Cauliflower Due to E coli Concerns

A farm in California linked to the recent Romaine lettuce recall is reportedly pulling more food from shelves due to E. coli fears.

Adam Bros. Farming Inc. was among the farms that produced potentially infected Romaine lettuce. The Santa Monica, California-based company published another press release on Thursday, announcing that more vegetables are getting recalled. Red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower are now coming off of the shelves “out of an abundance of caution.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA,” the release explained. “The recall involves produce harvested between November 27, 2018 and November 30, 2018, grown in particular fields. It does not involve all of Adam Bros. Farming, Inc.’s products.”

The press release stressed that “none of the recalled product has tested positive for E. coli O157:H7,” and “no illnesses have been reported.” Still, the recall was advised because because of the discovery of infected sediment.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. coli O157:H7,” it went on. “Filtered and treated water from the reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested.”

So far, the water itself has not tested positive for the virus. Still, after numerous recalls have circulated in the last few months, the farm had to be sure. Customers will not have to worry about discerning the recalled food in the store, as vendors were notified on Thursday. Anything purchased on or before Dec. 13, however, is probably best thrown out.

The Food and Drug Administration released its own press release on Thursday as well, painting a slightly more dangerous picture than the one laid out by Adam Bros. The F.D.A. Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, spoke to CNN about the sudden rash of recalls at the grocery store.

“I think what’s happening is that we have better technology than ever before to link outbreaks of human illness to a common pathogen,” he said.

The recalled lettuce was sent to California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington and Canada, with red leaf lettuce also sent to Minnesota and Mexico. The recalled cauliflower was shipped to Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Mexico and Canada.