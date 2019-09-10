Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat All Appear to Be Down for Some Users

The social networks Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat all appeared to be down for some users. The outages were reported around the world, leading some to head to Twitter to complain.

According to Down Detector, Facebook outages were first reported Monday afternoon. The site’s live outage map shows reports of Facebook being down in most of the Eastern U.S., as well as parts of Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and the Philippines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instagram outage reports appear to be concentrated in the Eastern and Western U.S., although some reports came in from the U.K., Europe and Brazil.

Snapchat outage reports came from parts of the U.S. and Northern Europe.

After people began encountering issues on the other social media networks, the usual question about Facebook’s status began springing up on Twitter.

wondering the same thing here. what did I do now? — Lisa Winston (@LisaWinston) September 9, 2019

Is Facebook down?? — AJ (@SATCSamJones) September 9, 2019

The hashtag “Snapchat Down” also began trending on Twitter, showing just how widespread its outage was.

If twitter ever crashes we’re fucked, it’s the only platform where we can all come together and see if Snapchat and Instagram are down for everyone#snapchatdown — Pawel Bussa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@pawel_bussa) September 9, 2019

Me when i press the “tap to retry” button and it still doesn’t send after the 50th time #snapchatdown #snapchat pic.twitter.com/Y2B2f1pyfP — lukeharle (@lukeharle1) September 9, 2019

everyone running from snapchat to twitter to see if it’s down #snapchatdown #snapchat pic.twitter.com/lB6NhlQlt8 — Nicola Hewitson🦄 (@HeyNicky_) September 9, 2019

The hashtag “Instagram Down” also earned plenty of attention.

Facebook needs to just sell Instagram back to its original owners bc sis…. #instagramdown — 🥑✨🌈 (@foundmyavocados) September 9, 2019

#Instagramdown How I look like restarting my phone because I thought it was just me: pic.twitter.com/HKOWTyh3a6 — greyblxde (@Kurt82442451) September 9, 2019

Facebook has not commented on the new outage. Back in March, the social network had one of its longest outages, stretching more than 14 hours, CNN reported at the time.

Ironically, the social network had to go to Twitter to tell users they were working on a fix.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Facebook tweeted at the time.

Photo credit: Getty Images